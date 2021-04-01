Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

