Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Increases By 85.1%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VWAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VWAGY stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

