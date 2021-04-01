Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Provention Bio were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428,534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.