MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of MRC Global worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MRC Global by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 184,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MRC Global by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.03 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $746.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

