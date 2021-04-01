Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Franchise Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Franchise Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 244,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

