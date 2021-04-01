Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.28.

NYSE:DG opened at $202.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $146.19 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

