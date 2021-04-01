Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Research analysts at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of PLUG opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $17,556,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

