AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $142.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AME. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $127.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $129.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

