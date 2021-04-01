Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,212 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $784.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

