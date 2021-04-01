Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,552 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tenneco were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tenneco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $712.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,731,237 shares of company stock valued at $136,851,277. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

