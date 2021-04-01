Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 58.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,947.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

