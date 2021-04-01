NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of NV5 Global worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NV5 Global by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 96.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $96.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

