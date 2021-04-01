Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 44,864 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.72% of PDS Biotechnology worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.55 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $101.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

PDSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.