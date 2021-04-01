29,569 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

