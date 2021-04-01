Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Malvern Bancorp worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.03. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

