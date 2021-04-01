Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,861 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 96.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBBK opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

