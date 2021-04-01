Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NuCana were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $17,233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NuCana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $241.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana plc has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

NCNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NuCana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

NuCana Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.