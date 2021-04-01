Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $265.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

