SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $132.00 at Loop Capital

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $108.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.11.

Shares of SNX opened at $114.84 on Monday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

