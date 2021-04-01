Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. Twitter has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

