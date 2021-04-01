JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of JELD-WEN worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in JELD-WEN by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

JELD opened at $27.69 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

