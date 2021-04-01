NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) vs. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Head to Head Comparison

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RumbleON and NTT DATA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 NTT DATA 1 1 0 0 1.50

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.23%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than NTT DATA.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and NTT DATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60% NTT DATA 3.36% 7.55% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and NTT DATA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.12 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.20 NTT DATA $20.85 billion 1.08 $691.36 million $0.49 32.65

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NTT DATA beats RumbleON on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

