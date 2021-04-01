Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nomura Put Options (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,318 put options on the company. This is an increase of 685% compared to the typical daily volume of 168 put options.

Nomura stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Nomura by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nomura by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

