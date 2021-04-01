Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

