Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 64.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. purchased 104,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $87.12 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

