(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.70 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €10.70 ($12.59) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INGA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.98 ($11.74).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.