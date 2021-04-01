AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

AON opened at $230.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 52 week low of $151.04 and a 52 week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in AON by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

