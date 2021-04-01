Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Investment analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HSDT opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

