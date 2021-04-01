Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,155 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $50.35 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

