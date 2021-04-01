SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $157.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.92 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.27.

