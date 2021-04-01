S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

In other S&T Bancorp news, President David G. Antolik purchased 1,058 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $33.50 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

