Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.65 Million Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.63% of Centennial Resource Development worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

