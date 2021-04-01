Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,249 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 72,016 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PGTI opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.