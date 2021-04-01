Geus Aart De Sells 28,311 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.51 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

