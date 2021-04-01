Geus Aart De Sells 28,311 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.51 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
