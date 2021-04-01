Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $14,908,662.98 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $132.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

