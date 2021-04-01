Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.29

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 251162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $21,422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barclays by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

