MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $31.38. Approximately 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 833,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock worth $1,196,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after acquiring an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,510,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.