Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Spok Put Options (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,223 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16,792% compared to the average volume of 25 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Spok by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Spok has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

