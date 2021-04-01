Zacks: Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

