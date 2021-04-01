Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $102.31

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.31, but opened at $105.49. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $105.49, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $650.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $362,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.