MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $14.88

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $14.39. MAG Silver shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 27,244 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.19.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
