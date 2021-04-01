MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $14.88

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $14.39. MAG Silver shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 27,244 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 265,386 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

