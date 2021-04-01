Softcat (LON:SCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,859.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,859 ($24.29) and last traded at GBX 1,822.88 ($23.82), with a volume of 429212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,813 ($23.69).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Softcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

Get Softcat alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,557.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,351.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other Softcat news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

About Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.