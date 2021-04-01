McCormick & Company, Incorporated Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,806 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 560% compared to the typical volume of 1,031 call options.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

