Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 4.5%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.85. 36,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,794,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

