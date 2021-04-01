Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

