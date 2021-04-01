Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $239.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba is benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment driven by its growing China and International Commerce businesses. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

NYSE BABA opened at $226.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.95. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $613.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.