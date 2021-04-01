WashTec (ETR:WSU) PT Set at €62.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been given a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:WSU opened at €49.00 ($57.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $655.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40. WashTec has a 52 week low of €30.80 ($36.24) and a 52 week high of €53.70 ($63.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.31.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

