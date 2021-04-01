Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of OSCR opened at $26.88 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,953,860.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,366.00. Insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133 over the last quarter.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

