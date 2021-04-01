Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Sidoti started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

