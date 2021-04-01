Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of International Seaways worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Seaways by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 525.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. HC Wainwright began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

